Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Edtech company Great Learning on Monday announced that leading organisations including AGS Health, Diageo, Maersk, Nielsen, OCWEN Financial have associated it as a diversity hiring partner.

With this collaboration under their 'Power Ahead' series, Great Learning aims to provide a platform for women in technology and help organisations achieve their 'diversity at workforce' goals, it said.

“Diversity at the workplace is a prerequisite for innovative and cutting edge organisations. As India's leading professional learning company, our endeavour has always been to connect learners and enterprises to find the right kind of opportunities and talent. “We are honoured that several of the leading organisations have chosen us as a preferred partner for their diversity initiatives and we are glad to play an instrumental role in bridging the gender gap that is existent in digital skills across industries,” Great Learning Co-Founder Hari Krishnan Nair said.

* * * * * * * * * Bayer launches high-yielding hybrid corn - DKC 9188

*German drug and agrochemicals major Bayer Crop Science on Monday announced the launch of 'DKC 9188', a high-yielding hybrid corn seed for progressive corn farmers in Bihar.

With DKC 9188, farmers can look forward to higher yields of superior quality corn in the upcoming Rabi season, Bayer said in a statement.

Bihar produces more than two-thirds of Rabi corn with farmers harvesting more than 10 tonne per hectare, far exceeding India's average corn productivity.

To increase India's overall corn productivity and ensure sustainable farm incomes, farmers need high-yielding hybrid seeds and efficient crop management to prevent losses caused by diseases and insects, the Bayer statement said.

* * * * * * * * * Collectible Mint to launch collection honouring iconic Kannada actor Rajkumar

*Privately-owned minting company, Collectible Mint on Monday said it will launch a priceless collection honouring iconic Kannada actor Rajkumar on November 1, on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava.

Rajkumar was a legendary artist and 'Karnataka's Guardian of Conscience' is widely celebrated as the greatest actor in the history of Kannada cinema and was one of the first winners of the coveted Dada Saheb Phalke Award, it said.

All gold coins will be made using 999.9 per cent fine gold. The silver coins, on the other hand, are made with exquisite 999 Fine Silver.

