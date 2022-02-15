Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Agri-biotech startup GreenPod Labs on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 4.05 crore in a funding round led by Indian Angel Network with Rockstart as a co-investor.

The Chennai-based startup aims to utilise the freshly infused investment to strengthen its R&D foundation and commercially scale product portfolio.

The funding will also be directed towards expanding the R&D and operations team.

*** *Trucknetic to hire 150-plus tech developers, logistic experts in 2022

Tech-first logistics company Trucknetic on Tuesday said it is planning to hire more than 150 engineers and logistics experts this year to consolidate customer base and accelerate expansion globally.

Trucknetic plans to build a tech-enabled ecosystem that will enhance the process for better and seamless ways for logistics, the company said in a statement.

“We are currently set to hire 150-plus to meet the demands of new business wins on digital transformation and to deliver future-ready applications to customers,” Founder and Chief Trucking Officer of Trucknetic Arham said.

*** *Capital Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account facility

Capital Small Finance Bank has launched a 3-in-1 account offering savings, trading and demat services to widen its product offerings.

The bank has launched this in partnership with Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The account will provide convenient banking and trading experience to customers, Capital Small Finance Bank said in a release on Tuesday.

The advantages of this account include zero charges on account opening, regular call and trade facility during market hours, personalized advisory support and many more, it said.

The financial products offered through the 3-in-1 account includes equity, commodities, currencies, bonds, initial public offerings (IPOs) among others, the bank said.

*** *Yes Foundation launches DISHA programme to help marginalised women in rural areas

YES Foundation along with development organisation Humana People to People India (HPPI) has launched 'DISHA' training programme to help marginalised women in rural areas to set up and run their own enterprises.

Under this programme, DISHA will skill and counsel over 36,000 women in Rajasthan in entrepreneurship and business development, Yes Bank said in a release.

By supporting women-led ventures, the training programme aims to help disadvantaged women become economically self-sufficient, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19, which has hit the segment hard.

As part of the programme, beneficiaries will be provided creation and expansion support for setting up their nano ventures, along with linkages for rural self-employment.

