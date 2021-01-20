New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Havmor Ice Cream, a brand owned by South Korean major Lotte Confectionery, has announced the appointment of Komal Anand as its managing director.

The appointment is with effect from January 12, 2021, the company said in a statement.

Anand has 24 years of management experience across food and beverage and CPG companies and before Havmor Ice Cream, he was associated with McCain Foods.

He has worked with companies including PepsiCo, Reckitt Benckiser, Dabur, and Reliance Retail.

*

*

* Dabur launches Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

* Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday announced to launch Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, as part of expansion of its product portfolio into the immunity-boosting space.

Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar will be launched exclusively on the e-commerce platform Amazon India, the company said in a statement.

Apple Cider Vinegar has immunity-boosting benefits and is good for digestion, the company said.

*

*

* Amway enters vegetable, fruit wash category

* Leading direct selling firm Amway on Wednesday said it has entered the fruit and vegetable wash category offering cleaning solutions.

Amway Home Fruit and Veggie Wash's cleaning solutions has no added chlorine, bleach, alcohol, artificial colour or animal-based ingredients, it said.

Amway India CEO Anshu Budhraja said, "Given the current environment, consumers have become more hygiene-conscious... The sudden spike in attention for healthcare has made home hygiene as one of the top priorities." HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)