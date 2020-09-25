Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday said it has launched a warehouse commodity finance app for entities in the farm sector.

The app will help disburse sanctioned loans within hours instead of days and can be used by Agri processors, traders and farmers, it said in an official statement, claiming it is the first such app in the country.

* * * * * DCB bank to launch fixed deposit with free medical services, healthcare benefits

*Private sector lender DCB Bank on Friday said it will be launching a fixed deposit product which offers free medical services and healthcare benefits to the depositors.

Depositors can earn 6.90 per cent per annum interest on a 700-day deposit, it said in a statement, adding no medical tests or hospitalisation is required to avail of the health benefits.

* * * * * Schaeffler India partners Tata Institute to impart skills training to youth

*Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India on Friday announced a tie-up with Tata Institute of Social Sciences to impart skills training to youth for employability.

The company will be investing Rs 40 lakh per year and 350 graduating students from an underprivileged background in Vadodara will receive skills training in line with UN-acknowledged NUSSD programme, an official statement said.

* * * * * Samunnati Financial raises USD 20 mn from DFC

*Non-banking financial company Samunnati Financial Intermediation & Services said it has raised USD 20 million direct loan from U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The funds raised would be used by the company to expand financing and technical assistance to low-income farmers and enterprises throughout the agricultural value chain in the country, a release said.

Samunnati is a specialised agri value chain solutions provider that offers customised financial, co-financial and non-financial solutions to farmer producer organisations and agricultural enterprises across the value chain.

