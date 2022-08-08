New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday launched CB300F bike priced at Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company said the customers can now book the 293-cc bike at its nearest BigWing showrooms.

Also Read | ‘Odisha Experiencing Achhe Din, State Has Large Number of Representatives at National Level’, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The two-wheeler landscape in India is undergoing a big shift as we move up in the motorcycle category. Riders, in mid-size segment and above in particular, are looking for a fine balance between performance, versatility and modernism," HMSI MD, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

The company has introduced the bike in two trims -- Deluxe and Deluxe Pro -- priced at Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 2.28 lakh, respectively. *** ExxonMobil joins hands with THINK Gas Distribution * ExxonMobil Lubricants on Monday said it has inked a partnership with THINK Gas Distribution to market its range of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) lubricants for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Also Read | Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for August 10, 2022.

This partnership will enable Mobil's specialised gas engine oil offerings to be available at THINK Gas' owned and operated stations across various states in the country.

"We have introduced a range of lubricants for CNG fueled vehicles that help advance the productivity, performance, and reliability of the vehicle, while meeting industry specifications for CNG vehicles," ExxonMobil Lubricants CEO Vipin Rana noted.

*** Aaava Group organises student development programme * Solar energy firm Avaada has organised a 'Student Development Programme' to develop social and moral values among school goers as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The first phase of the programme launched by its philanthropic arm Avaada Foundation has been rolled out in Rishikesh targeting around 12,000 students enrolled in 10 schools, according to a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)