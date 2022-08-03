New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Wednesday said it has launched 'Dio SPORTS' scooter priced at Rs 68,317 (ex-showroom).

The 110cc limited edition scooter comes in two trims priced at Rs 68,317 and Rs 73,317, respectively.

Also Read | The National Bulletin (TNB) has featured in the Google Top Stories.

The scooter comes with features like telescopic suspension, integrated dual function switch, side stand indicator among others.

***

Also Read | Oppo A77 4G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

Tata Motors introduces Tiago NRG XT at Rs 6.42 lakh * Tata Motors on Wednesday launched Tiago NRG XT variant priced at Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes with various features like steering mounted controls, height adjustable driver seat, fog lamps among others.

"Priced attractively, this variant is well-packaged, and aims at enhancing the drive experience.

"We are confident that the addition of this feature rich XT variant will further strengthen the NRG and the overall Tiago portfolio, propelling their sales performance ahead," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba said in a statement.

*** Hero MotoCorp launches resale platform in phygital avatar * Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has introduced its two-wheeler resale platform "Wheels of Trust" in a phygital avatar.

The two-wheeler resale platform has served more than five lakh customers, Hero MotoCorp Chief Growth Officer Ranjivjit Singh said in a statement.

"Now in the phygital avatar, customers can discover the best resale value of any two-wheeler from the comfort and convenience of their homes. The pre-owned segment is evolving each day, and we are happy to provide an ecosystem that enables owners of old two-wheelers to have a hassle free upgrade," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)