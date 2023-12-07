New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Private sector lender FIRST Bank on Thursday said it has launched digital credit cards on the RuPay platform to enhance customers' transactional experiences.

This digital card is an addition to customers' existing IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards, and blends the benefits of UPI transactions and core credit card offerings, the lender said in a release.

"The integration of UPI with credit cards not only enhances flexibility but underscores our commitment to continuous innovation in empowering our customers throughout their financial journey," Shirish Bhandari, Head of Credit Cards at IDFC FIRST Bank, said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formally approved linking RuPay credit cards to UPI.

*** Duroflex appoints Sridhar Balakrishnan as Group CEO * Mattress manufacturer Duroflex on Thursday announced the appointment of Sridhar Balakrishnan as the Group CEO.

Balakrishnan has served in senior positions in companies, including Marico, Star India and ACC Cement, Duroflex said in a statement.

He will play a role in unifying the management and growth strategies of both the in-house brands under Duroflex Group -- Duroflex and Sleepyhead, and will guide the company towards its vision of becoming a publicly listed empire in the years ahead, it added.

"Sridhar's wealth of experience and strategic acumen aligns well with our vision. With his leadership, we are confident in taking Duroflex to a larger playing field, solidifying our position as a key player in the industry," Duroflex Chairman and Managing Director Mathew Chandy said.

