Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Friday announced the signing of a new 87-room Ginger hotel in Gangtok, Sikkim, which is an operating lease in partnership with Sonam and Dorjee Bhutia.

"This signing is in line with IHCL's commitment to the North-Eastern part of India as we continue to tap into the region's tremendous potential. The company now has three of its brands - Taj, Vivanta and Ginger present in Sikkim. We are delighted to partner with Sonam and Dorjee Bhutia," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in agreement.

Also Read | USB 4 Version 2.0 To Offer Up to 80 Gbps Transfer Speeds via Type-C Cable.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have three hotels across brands in Sikkim, including two under development.

Also Read | Tecno Megabook T1 Laptop Unveiled at IFA 2022, Check Features & Specifications Here.

*** DICV signs initial pact with IITMIC for technology centre * Commercial vehicle maker DICV on Friday said it has signed an initial pact with IIT-Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) to set up a technology centre for future mobility solutions.

The two partners, under the collaboration, will provide Indian tech startups a platform to develop technology-driven solutions in the mobility domain and introduce them to the market, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said in a statement.

DICV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG.

The focus will be on all aspects like de-carbonization (electric, hydrogen), road safety (ADAS-based safety technologies), efficiency (autonomous, connected vehicles, data Analytics), ecosystem creation (truck as a service) and even prepare the industry for paradigm shifts in supply chain and logistics, manufacturing, product development, software driven vehicle architectures, ESG and other allied areas, DICV said.

*** Reliance Retail signs Jasprit Bumrah as Performax's brand ambassador * Reliance Retail on Friday announced the signing of cricket star and bowler Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador for its activewear brand Performax.

In addition to this, Reliance Retail will expand the brand's presence through exclusive outlets, at Reliance Retail's fashion & lifestyle stores and digital platforms as well as in multi-brand outlets, said a statement.

Currently, the brand has a presence across over 1,000 stores in over 330 cities, it added.

Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)