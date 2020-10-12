New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Swedish home furnishing retailer Ikea has unveiled a Made in India collection to celebrate the upcoming festive season.

The range comprises a mix of two distinct collections named FINSLIPAD and KNASTRIGT.

Also Read | Bikini-clad Taapsee Pannu, Sister Shagun and Boyfriend Mathias Dance to Yashraj Mukhate’s Biggini Shoot Mix (Watch Video).

The collection is a colourful blend of textiles and decorations with a modern Scandinavian expression inspired by Indian folklore, it said.

"As a brand we are committed to India and what can be better than launch a festive mix made in India; inspired by Indian folklore. The collection is a good mix of textiles and decorations without which, no home decor for festive celebration is complete," said Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Head, Ikea India.

Also Read | Agricultural Reforms Reek of Parochial Thinking, Promote Lazy Farming: SBI Economists.

***** Hershey strengthens premium chocolate portfolio with Exotic Dark *

Hershey India, a part of The Hershey Company, has further strengthened its premium chocolates portfolio with the launch of Hershey's Exotic Dark chocolates.

Based on Brookside Dark Chocolates, consumers across the country can now experience the same exotic, indulgent taste under the Hershey's brand name, it said.

Hershey India Managing Director Herjit Bhalla said, "The launch... marks yet another significant step in strengthening our presence in the growing premium chocolate category."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)