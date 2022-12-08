New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The government on Thursday said the import of copra will be allowed now through NAFED as state-run firm MMTC has been de-notified as a state trading enterprise.

In a separate public notice, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said that it has updated the list of state trading enterprises (STEs) for the purpose of foreign trade policy.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu From December 9 Midnight, Red Alert Issued for Three Districts.

In the revised list, some of the STEs are delisted and some new have been added.

Now, the 15 STEs include National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), Indian Rare Earth Ltd, Food Corporation of India and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Also Read | How To Get Most Out Of Black Friday Deals?.

*** IndiaMART awarded Gold recognition at global platform LACP 2022 * Leading online B2B marketplace IndiaMART has been awarded with the Gold recognition at the global platform LACP 2022 Spotlight Awards for its Annual Integrated Report.

Spotlight Awards Annual Report Competition is organised by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP), USA to facilitate discussion on the best communication practices and to recognise those who demonstrate exemplary work.

"This year IndiaMART has bagged the spotlight by attaining the 35th rank worldwide and 5th rank in India," a statement from the online B2B marketplace said, adding, the competition receives applications from more than 500 global companies.

"We focused on delivering a prudent report that explains everything from our robust business model, our approach to financial management, the macro and micro factors affecting the business growth to the good governance being followed at the organisation. The award is a testament to the clear thought and effort," Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of IndiaMART, said.

*** Indian Sellers Collective releases findings of favourite Indian foods study * Indian Sellers Collective, an umbrella body of trade associations and sellers across the country, on Thursday released the findings of a study of favourite Indian foods as per the guidelines issued by food sector regulator FSSAI under the FOPNL (Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling).

"The proposed regulation disregards these facts, as it is a copy and paste regulation from the West. FOPNL will systematically make western foods look good and will gradually destroy traditional Indian foods and Indian palate," Abhay Raj Mishra, Member & National Coordinator at Indian Sellers Collective, said.

Earlier on September 13, 2022, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had released a Draft Notification amending the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling & Display) mandating FOPNL. The ratings will be from a half star or a 0.5 rating meaning 'least healthy' to five stars being the 'healthiest'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)