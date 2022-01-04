Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Indian Machine Tools Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA) on Tuesday said it has collaborated with a non-profit organisation FE Dream to upskill women engineers and make them industry-ready professionals.

The no-cost eight-week training programme is scheduled to be conducted from February 7 - March 31 at the IMTMA Design Institute in Bengaluru. It will focus on “Design and Manufacturing of Special Purpose Machine”, IMTMA said in a statement.

Both partners will be working together to facilitate placement opportunities for interested candidates on completion of the 8-week programme.

*** *Propelld to hire 30 tech experts in FY22

Education financing platform Propelld on Tuesday said it is planning to recruit 30 employees in tech team this fiscal to strengthen its in-house tech capabilities.

With over 135 employees at present, the company intends to recruit tech experts for the roles of Software Development Engineer (SDE)-1, SDE-2, Lead Engineers, Engineering Manager, DevOps Engineer, UI Developer, and UI/UX Designer, Propelld said in a statement.

“As our user-base had grown from 1000s in a year to 10,000s in a month, we plan to strengthen our technical capabilities to handle the increased traffic.

"With our hiring spree of tech experts, we aim to ensure that our developers get the right direction by working with experienced engineering leaders," Propelld CTO Satendra Singh added.

