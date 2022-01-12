Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday signed an MoU with IIM-Kozhikode LIVE (Laboratory for Innovation Venturing and Entrepreneurship) for facilitating debt funding for identified startups. These startups are being incubated by IIM K-LIVE under Indian Bank's 'Ind Spring Board' scheme, a release said. Ind Spring Board was launched in 2020 to strengthen the credit ecosystem for startups that face challenges in raising funds owing to their unique business models. *** *Neo-bank Kaleidofin raises USD 10 million

Neo-bank Kaleidofin on Wednesday said it has raised USD 10 million (about Rs 73.8 crore) in a funding round led by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

This takes the total funding raised by Kaleidofin till date to USD 18 million, the company said in a release.

Existing institutional investors-- Oiko Credit, Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network, Blume Ventures, Bharat Fund-- also participated in the series B round.

Kaleidofin offers simple, well-designed, financial solutions to address the needs of over 600 million underbanked and unbanked Indians engaged in the informal economy.

