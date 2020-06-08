Latest News | Business Briefs Indus Health Plus Launches DNAwise 2.0

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Preventive health checkup specialist Indus Health Plus on Monday said it has launched DNAwise 2.0, a personal genomics test that decodes the genetic makeup of an individual and about his predisposition for various health conditions.

Besides, it also helps one to understand the best diet and fitness regime for them, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus' Affordable Smart TV Launching in India on July 2; Confirms Founder & CEO Pete Lau.

“With the current COVID 19 situation, people have understood that maintaining good health is most important and prevention is the only best step. We have launched DNAwise 2.0, which analyses the health conditions, habits, nutrition and fitness traits based on one's genetics and can empower people to personalise their health checkups and make informed lifestyle choices.

“ Knowing the genetic predispositions to various health parameters helps an individual to prevent the onset of the health condition by modifying lifestyle,” Indus Health Plus Joint Managing Director Amol Naikawadi added. ---------------------------------- Aparajitha forays into Sri Lanka through alliance with 3W Consulting * Aparajitha Corporate Services, which deals with the complexities of labour and industrial law compliances, on Monday announced its foray into Sri Lanka through a strategic alliance with Colombo-headquartered 3W Consulting.

Also Read | Vivo Y50 with a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 17,990; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

This partnership will help Aparajitha to position 'Compfie' as a holistic e-Governance and compliance platform in Sri Lanka, the company said in a release.

“Entering Sri Lanka was part of our business strategy for 2020-2021. This foray is in line with our aim to become a significant player in the regulatory compliance space in the Asia-Pacific region. We were responsible for setting up an organised regulatory compliance industry in India 20 years ago and currently have more than 1,500 corporates as our clients in India,” Aparajitha Corporate Service Managing Director Nagaraj Krishnan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)