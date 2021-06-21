New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Info Edge (India) on Monday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 308 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company had registered a consolidated profit of Rs 119 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge (India) Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations, however, fell 9.4 per cent to Rs 296.5 crore in the January-March 2021 quarter from Rs 327.5 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar said the company has witnessed continued recovery during the quarter, led by billings growth in Naukri India and 99acres by 26 per cent and 41.5 per cent, respectively, over the fourth quarter billings of FY20.

"As compared with Q4 of FY'19, a pre-pandemic quarter, the billings in Naukri India and 99acres have grown 16.7 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively," he added. **** * Endiya Partners leads $1.2 mn seed funding round in Upside AI

Upside AI, a Sebi registered investment management startup, on Monday said it has raised USD 1.2 million in funding, led by Endiya Partners.

The seed funding round also saw participation from veteran stock market investor Vijay Kedia, Ajay Nanavati (Chairman of Quantum Advisors) and Gopichand Katragadda (CEO of Myelin Foundry), a statement said.

It was founded in December 2017 by Kanika Agarrwal, Nikhil Hooda, and Atanuu Agarrwal.

"Over the next couple of years, we want to add 1,000 HNIs, family offices, and institutional clients and grow to Rs 1,000 crore AUM. We believe the funding and guidance from Endiya and our esteemed angel investors will propel us towards this milestone," Atanuu Agarrwal, co-founder of Upside AI, said. **** * Route Mobile partners Truecaller

Route Mobile Ltd on Monday announced a technology partnership with caller identification app Truecaller that will allow the former to provide enhanced business identification services to enterprises for building a trustworthy business communication ecosystem.

With the Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID and configuration capabilities, Route Mobile can empower enterprises to increase their customer outreach and servicing efforts and improve response rates, a statement said.

This feature also aids brand recognition by providing an effective way for businesses to personalise the alert with logos and contextual information about their businesses, allowing their users to get the complete context before they decide to act on the call, it added.

