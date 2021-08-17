New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Infosys Foundation USA on Tuesday said it is adding four additional computer science modules for K-12 teachers to its digital learning platform the Pathfinders Online Institute. Educators can now choose from over 30 unique courses and trainings geared to meet different skill levels, grades and programming interests, a statement said. The new offerings are meant to help ease teachers back into the classroom and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) computer science learning loss after a year of remote and hybrid instruction, it added. The new materials can be accessed for free. "Teachers have overcome insurmountable instructional challenges over this past pandemic year. As they return to the classroom and seek to capture their students' imaginations, the Foundation is providing creative resources," Infosys Foundation USA Executive Director Kate Maloney said. This will help them bring leading-edge computer science and making curricula to their classroom, so their students are equipped with the fundamental digital literacy required to succeed in a tech-driven world, Maloney added.

Lionsgate India appoints Mrinalini Khanna as Content Head for Indian Originals

Lionsgate India on Tuesday said it has appointed Mrinalini Khanna as Content head for Indian Originals. Khanna, who joins Lionsgate after 14 years at Endemolshine India, will be engaged in developing, creating, and producing content for both the studio as well as the platform Lionsgate Play, a statement said. Previously, she has worked with Miditech and NDTV. "We are delighted to have Mrinalini Khanna as the content head at Lionsgate India. She brings strong domain expertise on consumer-centric business to this role combined with an in-depth understanding of the content development in the OTT space," Rohit Jain, Managing Director Lionsgate South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia, said.

Truecaller appoints Jijendran Ravindran as Vice President

Caller ID app Truecaller on Tuesday said it has appointed Jijendran Ravindran as Vice President of Global Business Development.

Ravindran will lead the business development function and will report to Kari Krishnamurthy, Chief Commercial Officer, a statement said.

He will work towards expanding business and growth across markets, it added.

Ravindran joins Truecaller from Xiaomi, where he served as the Associate Director and Lead for MIUI India. He has also worked with Micromax, Airtel and Vodafone.

“I am excited to have JJ on board. And I am confident that he will push our ambitions of having Truecaller in every connected device globally. His extensive experience and accomplishments in his recent past stints will definitely take our efforts to another level,” Krishnamurthy said.

