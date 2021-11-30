New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Wellness and spiritual services platform InstaAstro on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3 crore in a seed round led by Artha Venture Fund. The round also saw participation from LogX Ventures. The company will utilise the funds for product development, marketing and add a gamut of services, InstaAstro said in a statement. "We were impressed by the team at InstaAstro and how they have leveraged new-age technology to help consumers resolve their real-life problems in a structured manner," Artha Venture Fund Managing Partner Anirudh A Damani said. Moreover, with their growing roster, the platform could cater to high volumes of queries across the country/globe and use technology to create personalised, engaging experiences and measure outcomes, he added.

*IDFC First Bank launches first-ever standalone metal debit card ‘First Private Infinite'

IDFC First Bank has launched the country's first-ever standalone metal debit card 'FIRST Private Infinite', a lifetime free card for the premium savings and wealth customers.

The card has been launched in partnership with the global payments solutions major Visa.

FIRST Private Infinite is a lifetime free card designed specifically for customers who are part of the bank's FIRST Private programme, premium savings and wealth offering with a range of exceptional investment, banking, lifestyle and wellness benefits, the bank said on Tuesday.

A statement black card, FIRST Private Infinite is crafted from hybrid metal with details etched in silver, created to deliver an exclusive payment experience.

It will offer complimentary domestic and international lounge access, unparalleled insurance coverage, a road assistance programme, and access to golf courses across the country for premium cardholders.

