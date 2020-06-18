Latest News | Business Briefs Jaideep Nandi Appointed as Managing Director of Bajaj Consumer Care

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Bajaj Consumer Care on Thursday announced the appointment of Jaideep Nandi as the managing director of the company with effect from July 1.

Nandi has been associated with Asian Paints and replaces Sumit Malhotra, who has decided to step down but will continue as an advisor, an official statement said.

*** Tata Trusts says CInI helping farmers in realising profits

Tata Trusts on Thursday said its 'Collectives for Integrated Livelihood Initiatives' (CInI) is helping farmers in Odisha's Harichandanpur realise profitable returns through collaboration with existing vegetable value chains.

The farmers grew watermelon, bitter-gourd, chilli, pumpkin and okra in 100 acres of cultivable land during the summer, an official statement said, adding that the COVID-19 crisis did impact the initiative.

*** Jindal Sanjeevani Multi-Specialty Hospital converted to COVID-19 care facility

JSW Foundation on Thursday said it has joined hands with Ballari district to convert Jindal Sanjeevani Multi-Specialty Hospital (JSMSH) into a full-fledged COVID-19 care Hospital.

It has started treating asymptomatic or moderate cases of COVID-19 patients of Ballari and adjoining villages, an official statement said.

*** Brooke Bond Taj Mahal launches online Indian classical musical concerts

Tea brand Brooke Bond Taj Mahal on Thursday said it has launched live online Indian classical music concerts.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the country, Indian classical musicians across the geography are looking for opportunities to continue performing for their audiences, an official statement said.

