Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) State-run Bank of India (BOI) said Monika Kalia, Swarup Dasgupta and M Karthikeyan have assumed charge as its executive directors with effect from March 10.

Prior to BOI, Kalia was chief general manager with Union Bank of India, heading treasury, domestic forex and international banking.

Before the current assignment, Dasgupta was general manager (recovery) at BOI and Karthikeyan was working as general manager (corporate development officer) at Indian Bank. *********************** Chola, Karur Vysya Bank partner for co-lending business

* Diversified financial services company Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (Chola) and private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank on Tuesday announced a partnership for co-lending business.

Co-lending business will significantly bring down the cost of capital for Chola and also help Karur Vysya Bank to expand its reach to new customer segments, a release said.

Chola has a stronger presence in the construction equipment and commercial vehicles segment. *********************** Edelweiss General Insurance, InterMiles partner for free cancellation air travel insurance

* Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has partnered with InterMiles, a travel and lifestyle rewards programme, to introduce free air ticket cancellation travel insurance.

The product - Edelweiss Group Domestic Travel Insurance- covers most of the reasons that lead to air ticket cancellation, a release said.

Customers, booking tickets on InterMiles, for travel anywhere in the country, can opt for zero cancellation, by paying a nominal amount, at the time of booking, it said.

The policy allows customers to cancel their flights up to 24 hours before departure in case they are unable to fly due to unavoidable circumstances.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)