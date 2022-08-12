New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Kinetic Engineering Ltd on Friday announced plans to grow its electric vehicles business through a newly formed subsidiary.

The company will own more than 51 per cent stake in the new subsidiary, which will have an authorised capital of up to Rs 25 crore, Kinetic Engineering Ltd (KEL) said in a regulatory filing.

KEL has decided to form this subsidiary so that dedicated resources and funds can be deployed to evolve the correct strategy for a long term sustainable and expansive future, the company's Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia said.

The company is developing several products such as axles for electric three-wheeler, gear boxes for electric two-wheeler as well as three-wheeler, frames for electric two-wheeler, chassis for electric three-wheeler, it said.

It will now be able to house the entire EV portfolio, including components and assemblies under the new subsidiary to clearly focus and quickly scale up to exploit opportunities in the EV segment, KEL added.

*** Maruti Suzuki launches Swift CNG, price starts at Rs Rs 7.77 lakh * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday launched the CNG version of its popular hatchback Swift with prices starting at Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Powered by a 1.2 litre engine, the new Swift S-CNG comes in two variants with Vxi priced at Rs 7.77 lakh and Zxi priced at Rs 8.45 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The company claims that the Swift S-CNG has a fuel efficiency of 30.90 Kilometre per kilogram under standard testing conditions and it comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

"This will be the ninth model in our portfolio with CNG offering...," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

*** Kia Seltos crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales milestone in India * Kia India on Friday said its flagship mid-sized SUV, Kia Seltos has crossed the 3 lakh cumulative sales milestone in the country since its launch in August 2019.

Besides, Kia India has also exported 1,03,033 units of Seltos till date, the company said in a statement.

"Being our first product in India, the Seltos has played a pivotal role in charting Kia's success story here...," Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-sik Sohn said.

The Seltos has contributed to close to 60 per cent of cumulative sales of 5 lakh units that the company has achieved so far in the country, it added.

*** M&M introduces Scorpio Classic * Mahindra & Mahindra will sell the older version of its popular SUV Scorpio under the 'Scorpio Classic' brand and price will be announced later this month, the company said on Friday.

The company had in June launched the new generation version of the SUV as Scorpio-N with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Scorpio Classic retains the silhouette of the original version and now comes with refreshed looks, interiors and a new 2.2 litre diesel engine, which is 55 kilogram lighter and is 14 per cent more fuel efficient than the engine that powered the previous model.

It will be available in two variants -- Classic S and Classic S 11, and will continue to be sold alongside the all-new Scorpio-N, the company said.

