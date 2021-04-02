New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Friday said that in 2020-21 it has disbursed Rs 2,188.78 crore under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to create 5,95,320 jobs.

The government has implemented PMEGP in 2008 by merging two schemes in operation namely Prime Minister's Rojgar Yojana and Rural Employment Generation Programme. KVIC is the nodal agency for implementation of PMEGP.

"In 2020-21, ending March 31, that was largely affected by the nationwide lockdown, KVIC disbursed Rs 2,188.78 crore to create 5,95,320 employment under PMEGP, the highest ever since its launch in 2008," it said in a statement.

******************** WoodenStreet opens two new experience stores in Delhi NCR

*Online furniture retailer WoodenStreet, which has planned to invest USD 1.5 Million (Rs 10.99 crore) for six offline stores in Delhi-NCR region, has opened two new stores.

WoodenStreet has launched two new experience stores in the cities of Gurugram and Noida respectively, the company said in a statement.

The company is already operating a brick-and-mortar store in Kirti Nagar, Delhi and plans to hire 40 people to oversee the new stores.

Commenting on the development WoodenStreet Chief Executive Officer Lokendra Ranawat said:”Gurugram and Noida, both cities sit at the convergence of India's cosmopolitan culture—diverse in international tastes yet rooted within the nation's heritage.”

WoodenStreet plans to open two more brick-and-mortar stores within 24 months, which will bring its total count to 5 stores in this region.

