New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Lendingkart Finance Ltd, the NBFC arm of fintech firm Lendingkart, on Wednesday said it registered revenue of Rs 490 crore and has disbursed Rs 1,198 crore to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in the financial year 2020-21.

With its vision to ensure easy and timely credit availability to small business borrowers across the country, Lendingkart supported more than 50,000 customers during the pandemic year itself, a statement said.

The NBFC ended the year by clocking Rs 490 crore revenue and AUM (assets under management) of about Rs 2,500 crore, it added.

"With this, the lender has disbursed cumulative credit of about Rs 6,500 crore extended to the MSME segment, supporting more than 1.2 lakh businesses since inception. Lendingkart Finance continued its growth with the stellar profitability performance, registering a growth of 70 per cent with operating profit growing to Rs 96 crore vs Rs 56 crore last financial year," it said.

**** Enabled over $115mn worth of annual GMV: Dukaan

*Dukaan, which helps small retailers to set up online stores, on Wednesday said it has enabled USD 115 million worth of annualised GMV over the last 30 days.

Dukaan - which provides a software-as-a-service platform, began monetising in early May and has clocked its first revenue of over USD 44,000, a statement said.

Launched in May last year, Dukaan has over 3.5 million sellers and has processed over two lakh orders since its inception.

"Along with the significant growth in GMV, the daily active users have increased by 400 per cent over the last three months, leading to an increase in the volume and frequency of orders completed on the platform, owing to the nationwide lockdown that has placed increased significance on digital stores for products ranging from essentials, electronics, clothing to luxury goods," a statement said.

Summit Shah, founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Dukaan, said the company provides multiple business features to simplify the e-commerce lifecycle.

**** Wipro partners with Exaware to accelerate innovation in communication networks, 5G upgrades

*IT firm Wipro on Wednesday announced a partnership with Exaware, a provider of Open Network routing solutions.

The partnership will jointly develop advanced engineering solutions that foster innovation in the networking industry, streamline 5G technology upgrades, and open the door to future 6G compatibility, a regulatory filing said. Traditional Radio Access Network (RAN) networks are slow to advance and expensive to upgrade because existing hardware and software options are tightly coupled, and provided by a single vendor.

Wipro and Exaware are developing engineering products and solutions that will decouple hardware from software, enabling communication service providers (CSPs) to select different hardware and software vendors.

"Leveraging the combined engineering expertise of Wipro and Exaware, operators will be able to build flexible, self-optimizing networks, and introduce services that equip them for future growth while reducing their total cost of ownership,” said Thomas Muller, CTO (Engineering and R&D Services) at Wipro, said.

