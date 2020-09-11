Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) General insurance company Liberty General Insurance on Friday said it has partnered with SpiceJet to offer an insurance policy to the customer booking a ticket through the airline's website and mobile site.

The plan - 'Liberty Secure Travel' is applicable across the airline's domestic network, a release said.

The zero cancellation service offered under the plan allows passengers to cancel tickets and claim full reimbursement of the cancellation charges in case they are unable to fly due to any unavoidable circumstances.

Customers can avail the offering by paying an additional nominal fee and adding the insurance cover while booking the flight ticket. The sum insured in the event of a ticket cancellation is Rs 5,000.

* * * * * * * * * Sidbi signs MoU with Rajasthan govt for development of MSME ecosystem

* Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government to develop the MSME ecosystem in the state.

Under the agreement, a project management unit (PMU) will be deployed by Sidbi with the state government, a release said.

The role of the PMU will be to design schemes/programmes in the areas of equity support, interest subvention, resolution of stressed MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises), supporting MSME entrepreneurs and facilitate other need-based intervention based on evaluation of the existing status of MSMEs.

