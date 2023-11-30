New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) IT company Larsen and Toubro Infotech-Mindtree (LTIM) on Thursday said it has collaborated with wastewater application specialist Metasphere to scale their smart sewers management platform.

As a part of this engagement, LTIMindtree will transform Metasphere's next-generation wastewater monitoring solution portfolio, the company said in a statement.

"After careful consideration by our team of experts, LTIMindtree took Metasphere's cloud architecture and optimised it for AWS scale and cost...optimising up to 25 per cent of the total cost, while delivering almost unlimited scale and enhanced performance," LTIMindtree President and Executive Board Member Sudhir Chaturvedi said.

The modernised solutions designed by LTIMindtree and built on AWS have significantly reduced Metasphere's customer onboarding time from days to minutes and activated faster rollout of new features.

*** Sheetal Universe IPO to open on Dec 4 * Sheetal Universal Ltd, agricultural product processor and exporter, on Thursday announced that its Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open on Monday.

The IPO will close on December 6 and the shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge, the company said in a statement.

The company plans to raise approximately Rs 23.8 crore from the issue.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of 34 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Proceeds from the issue will be used for funding capital expenditure, working capital requirement and general corporate purpose.

*** Arrowhead Seperation Engineering listed on BSE SME Platform * BSE's SME platform for small and medium enterprises has announced the listing of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering, taking the tally of such listed companies on the bourse to 464.

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering became the 464th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on November 28, after successfully completing its public issue on November 20, BSE said in a release.

The Maharashtra registered company is engaged in the manufacturing, trading, and exporting of various types of dryers such as vacuum double drum dryer, rotary dryers, etc.

BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012.

