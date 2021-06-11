Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Maharashtra's minister of state for information technology Satej Patil on Friday announced to constitute district-level committees to look into issues in laying the telecommunication infrastructure like towers.

Deputy Collector will act as the convenor of the panels, which will comprise of Deputy Conservator of Forest, Superintendent of Police, Public Works Departments' Executive Engineer, Divisional Head of the company involved in telecommunication infrastructure; and Executive Engineer of Mahavitaran, as per an official statement.

………………………. COVID: Godrej Consumer Products to vaccinate 10,000 workers

*Godrej Consumer Products has announced to vaccinate 10,000 workers for COVID-19 of salons as part of a countrywide drive.

The company is also conducting mental wellness programmes for the salon professionals as part of the 'Suraksha Salon 2.0' campaign, an official statement said.

………………..

SPJIMR appoints Varun Nagaraj as new dean Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has announced the appointment of Varun Nagaraj as its new dean. Nagaraj, who is currently based in the US, will be joining the city-based institute from September, as per an official statement.

