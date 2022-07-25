Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra has partnered with Visteon Corporation to provide immersive in-vehicle experience in its all-new Scorpio-N SUV, a release said on Monday.

The Scorpio-N features a 17.78 cm colour Driver Information Display and 20.32 cm infotainment system with navigation.

The Scorpio-N offers ownership experience provided by Mahindra's connected artificial intelligence technology, which utilises Visteon's SmartCore cockpit domain controller technology based on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, it said.

*** EV Cosmos, Parameter Engineering Projects install charging station at The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai * Electric vehicle charging solution provider EV Cosmos has installed a charging station at The Orchid Hotel near the airport in Mumbai, in collaboration with Parameter Engineering Projects of Ahmedabad.

The fast charging facility is accessible to both hotel's guests and any EV user travelling near to the airport, EV cosmos said in a statement on Monday.

*** Canara HSBC Life Insurance to give bonus of Rs 78 cr for FY22 * Private sector life insurer Canara HSBC Life Insurance on Monday declared a bonus of Rs 78 crore for all eligible policyholders for financial year 2022.

The bonus amount for FY22 is 28 per cent higher as compared to the previous year, a release said.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a joint venture between Canara Bank (51 per cent), HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings (26 per cent) and Punjab National Bank (23 per cent).

*** Max Life declares Rs 1,420 crore bonus for FY22 * Max Life Insurance has declared a bonus amount of Rs 1,420 crore for the participating policyholders for FY22, taking the total payouts to the Rs 10,000-crore-mark since inception.

It is highest-ever bonus declared by the company, the company said.

It is 9.05 per cent higher than in FY21, the life insurer said, adding, the annual bonus payout has increased at a five-year compound annual growth rate of over 11 percent. As many as 21 lakh policyholders will be eligible for the payout.

The company has strengthened its participating propositions that make up 34 per cent of the proprietary channel product mix in FY21 and the participating fund has reached around Rs 54,650 crore of the total assets under management, growing over 12 times in a decade.

*** Biz2credit announces USD 5 lakh ESPOs * The online marketplace focused on funding small business Biz2credit has announced a USD 5 lakh worth ESPOs, for its employees.

The ESOP plan is an attempt to reward the employees' commitment and for the role they play in helping the organisation achieve its long-term objectives and reflects our priorities and balances key financial measures, said Rohit Arora, Co-Founder of Biz2credit that began its operations in 2007.

