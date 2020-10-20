Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Mahindra Manulife Investment Management on Tuesday launched a multi-cap open-ended equity scheme that will invest in 30 stocks across sectors.

The new equity-focused fund opens on October 26 and closes on November 9, and the fund house is planning to get at least 10,000 investors for the scheme but refused to put a number to how much they are planning to raise from these investors.

Mahindra Manulife CEO Ashutosh Bishnoi said the new fund offering under normal circumstances will invest 65-100 per cent in equity and equity-related securities, up to 35 per cent in debt and money market securities including tri-party repos, reverse repo, and up to 10 per cent in units issued by REITs and InvITs.

*Sanjeev Kapoor ties with Knorish to launch celebrity online culinary academy

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has launched a celebrity online culinary academy in collaboration with technology platform Knorish to enable entrepreneurs, homemakers, professionals and cooking enthusiasts to train, develop and hone their skills in Indian cooking.

The academy offers a wide range of exclusively-curated online courses that include teaching essentials behind launching and growing a food business, making immunity-boosting recipes, and creating restaurant-quality dishes and home-style delicacies, according to a statement.

"We are excited by this opportunity to offer online culinary courses and help people in these difficult times, whether it's for immunity or starting one's own business or consolidating current food business.

"It has always been our endeavour to empower people through food and there is no better way to enable this through online courses. Sanjeev Kapoor Academy attempts to become the single destination for all culinary needs and will offer many more courses in the near future," Kapoor said.

