New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Morningstar India on Thursday said it has appointed Jiju Vidyadharan as the head of India business.

In this role, Vidyadharan will work closely with clients and will be responsible for driving Morningstar's business and enhancing its brand in India, Morningstar India said in a statement.

Also Read | Karnataka: Pejawar Math seer Vishwaprasannatirtha Swamiji Demands Strong Anti-Cow Slaughter Law.

Before joining Morningstar, he spent 16 years in the financial services industry, primarily in the investment research domain.

Morningstar India is a subsidiary of independent investment research provider Morningstar, Inc. PTI SP

Also Read | Haryana Farmers’ Protest: Narendra Modi Govt Should Apologise for Lathicharge on Farmers, Says Kisan Congress.

* * * * * ICICI Prudential MF launches ESG fund

* ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of an ESG fund, which is an open-ended equity scheme and encourages investment in firms that follow environmental, social and governance themes.

The new fund offer will open on September 21, and close on October 5, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said in a statement.

The scheme -- ICICI Prudential ESG Fund--will invest 80 per cent to 100 per cent in companies with strong ESG scores which reflects the strengths and stability of the companies. Also, it can also invest in global companies with a high ESG score.

It further said the selection process of the scheme will be based on internal research and/or from the Nifty 100 ESG universe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)