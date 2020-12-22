Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Industrialist Ness Wadia has invested an undisclosed sum in Agrigator, a farm sector-focused supply chain platform, in a round led by Manish Modi on behalf of start-ups incubator Venture Catalysts.

The company, founded in 2019, addresses inefficiencies in the agricultural supply chain market by facilitating trade and logistics service between buyers, sellers, and carrier providers in return for a small commission on every transaction, as per an official statement.

Wadia said if India has to become a developed nation, agriculture is in "dire need" of innovation and entrepreneurs like Udit Sangwan and Charu Chaturvedi who founded Agrigator.

* * Eros Now content to be available on Apple TV channels in 11 more countries

Streaming platform Eros Now on Tuesday said its content will be available through Apple TV channels in 11 more countries.

After its successful launch in the US, Canada and India, the content will now be available in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Cambodia, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Tajikistan, as per an official statement.

* * Yes Bank partners Salesforce for growth in retail assets base

Yes Bank on Tuesday announced a collaboration with customer relationship management company Salesforce with an aim to drive retail assets base through personalised experiences for borrowers.

Joint solutions, built on technology from the bank and Salesforce, will be leveraged to significantly grow the retail assets base, as per an official statement.

* Sidbi, Shri Gurudeva Charitable Trust partner to support differently-abled persons

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Tuesday said it has partnered with Shri Gurudeva Charitable Trust (SGCT), Andhra Pradesh to help needy differently-abled persons become 'Swavalambis' (entrepreneurs) by providing them with artificial limbs and street vending carts.

The first phase of this program commenced on the occasion of 'International Day of Disabled Persons' on December 3, where artificial limbs, street vending carts and other appliances were provided by Sidbi to 50 differently-abled persons via SGCT, a release said.

In the second phase of the programme held on Tuesday, 50 more needy differently-abled persons were provided with street vending carts, artificial limbs, polio calipers, wheelchairs and tricycles, the release said.

