Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) State-owned Union Bank of India on Tuesday said Nitesh Ranjan has assumed charge as the bank's executive director.

Ranjan has been with the bank since 2008. Prior to this, he was chief general manager, responsible for steering various goals of the bank, including end-to-end digitisation, according to a statement.

Before that, he was the head of treasury operations of the lender.

* A B Vijayakumar joins as executive director of Bank of Maharashtra

* Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday said A B Vijayakumar has taken over the charge as executive director.

Prior to this, he was chief vigilance officer (CVO) at Indian Overseas Bank. He also worked as CVO in the erstwhile Corporation Bank.

Before joining erstwhile Corporation Bank, Vijayakumar was the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank, a release said.

He started his banking career with Bank of India in 1984, and has over 34 years of experience.

* Vivek Wahi, Rajeev Puri join as executive directors at Central Bank of India

* Central Bank of India said Vivek Wahi and Rajeev Puri have joined the bank as executive directors with effect from Wednesday.

Prior to joining Central Bank of India, Wahi was the general manager of Bank of India (BoI). He joined BoI in 1990 and worked in various verticals like branch banking, overseas dealing room and large corporates credit branch.

Before taking over the charge as ED at Central Bank, Puri was chief general manager at Punjab National Bank (PNB). He worked as branch head, circle head and zonal manager of PNB, the bank said in a statement. HRS hrs

