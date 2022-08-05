New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Electrolyzer maker Ohmium International and Spirare Energy has collaborated with NETRA to provide green hydrogen to NTPC for India's green hydrogen grid project.

The Spirare-Ohmium project is part of NTPC's NETRA Green Campus Project. NETRA (NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance) was set up in 2009 to deliver on NTPC's vision to enhance its services and efficiency.

"Ohmium International, Inc., a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) Electrolyzers, is collaborating with Spirare Energy, a leading provider of on-site energy generation systems, to generate green hydrogen at the NTPC NETRA Campus," a statement said.

The Spirare Energy will manage the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the project, while Ohmium will provide the hydrogen electrolyzers to Spirare.

The project will supply up to 52 tonnes of green hydrogen annually for the power generation and energy storage application.

The Ohmium manufactures standardised interlocking modular PEM electrolyzers that produce pressurised high-purity hydrogen.

*** Allcargo Group launches Grade A warehousing facility at Hosur * Logistics firm Allcargo Group on Friday launched a Grade A warehousing facility at Hosur (Tamil Nadu) to cater to growing supply chain requirements of automotive OEMs and aftermarket.

Spread over 1.10-lakh square feet of area, the facility is strategically located to help German auto-component maker Schaeffler serve its automotive OEMs in Hosur and Chennai regions, the company said in a statement.

The built-to-suit facility has features such as advanced Warehousing Management System (WMS), which optimise the process of moving and storing goods, digitally-enabled handheld terminals for capturing real-time data, battery-operated pallet trolley, among others, it added.

*** Catamaran appoints Ranganath as chairman; Padaki as president * Investment firm Catamaran has elevated MD Ranganath as the chairman and Deepak Padaki as the president of the company.

Ranganath was the president of the firm for the last three years.

Padaki, who has 30 years experience in the global IT services and software product industry, will be responsible for driving the firm's investment management strategy.

Ranganath has helped the company grow faster and emerge stronger as a key player in the market over the last few years. Catamaran will benefit from his experience and leadership as it prepares to scale in this next phase of its journey, NR Narayana Murthy, the founder and chairman emeritus said.

Catamaran is promoted by the NR Narayana Murthy's family office.

*** IHCL opens 4th Ginger Hotel in Mumbai * Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Friday said it has opened its fourth Ginger hotel in the city here.

"Ginger Goregaon marks the opening of IHCL's 10th hotel across brands in India's strongest hospitality market. This hotel will tap into the potential of Goregaon, which is an emerging business hub in the city.

We are delighted to partner with Pen Workers Seating Company for this property," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this 102-room hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels in Mumbai, including three under development.

