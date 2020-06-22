New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) OWO Technologies on Monday said it has launched a micro-delivery app for making delivery of essential goods.

The subscription-based micro-delivery service OWO will be available on Android and iOS platforms, it added.

"With initial funding on Rs 5 crore, OwO has started its services with packaged drinking water delivery across Gurugram. OwO plans to expand its operations to Delhi NCR followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, within 2020-21," a statement said.

"India is a huge market for e-commerce products and every other international brand is pushing money in the Indian market because of the potential it has. However, we recognised that none of these e-com biggies are truly an Indian entity. All the major players in the market are funded by one or the other foreign enterprise(s)," OwO Technologies CEO Ajay Channgani said.

OwO aims to cover North India and NCR within the first three months of its operations. By the next quarter, the operations will spread out through UP, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. In its third quarter, OwO plans to get through Western and Southern India and eventually moving to 600 cities of the country by 2023, the statement said.

OwO has 50 employees, and plans to hire over 100 people by the end of three months.

"The team size is expected to grow up to 500 people per year and by 2022-2023, OwO aims to bring over 5,000 employees on board across various verticals starting from tech individuals to sales and marketing professionals," it said.

**** Chingari app sees 5,00,000 downloads in 72 hours

Chingari, which positions itself as the "desi alternative" to China's TikTok, on Monday said it has witnessed a massive surge in userbase with addition of five lakh users in 72 hours.

"The response of our customers has been overwhelming. Since the word spread that Indians now have a homegrown and more entertaining alternative to TikTok, we have been recording traffic beyond expectations on our app," Biswatma Nayak, co-founder of Chingari app, said in a statement.

The custom-designed audio and video based social platform was developed in 2019 by two Bengaluru-based programmers - Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam. Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through feed.

The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

The company is now aiming to achieve the one-million download mark.

"As Chingari is setting new benchmarks, a lot of investors are showing interest in our app. We are holding crucial discussions to get a good investor(s) on board so as to scale up our free-of-cost social platform," Nayak said.

**** TradeIndia sees 26 pc growth in demand in May

B2B marketplace TradeIndia on Monday said it has witnessed a 26 per cent increase in demand in May, driven by over 40 leading products categories, including non-conventional categories.

While demand for work from home (WFH) products, consumer electronics, and personal care may reflect the new normal in current times, a spike in sales of garments, mobile phones, hobby items and food products, and the likes, have exceptionally increased, a statement said.

"Sale of non-essential products were allowed earlier in May, and after nearly two months of lockdown, TradeIndia witnessed rise in demand for over 40 leading categories of products including the non-conventional categories," it added.

The total demand increased by 26 per cent in May as compared to April 2020, it said.

"Along with healthcare and personal protection equipment like gloves, masks, surgical dressing etc, there has been a huge pickup for other non-traditional products like spices and seasoning, machinery, agriculture tools," it added.

