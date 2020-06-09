Latest News | Business Briefs PhonePe, ICICI Lombard Partner to Offer Domestic Multi-trip Insurance

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Flipkart-owned PhonePe on Tuesday said it has partnered ICICI Lombard to offer domestic multi-trip insurance cover.

The new launch enables a stress-free travel experience for customers by covering risks associated with all modes of travel (road, rail, and air within the country) and offers a comprehensive bouquet of benefits that cover losses arising from trip cancellations, home burglary while travelling, missed connecting flights, lost baggage and more, a statement said.

It also provides cover against death or hospitalisation due to an accident during the journey with a sum assured of Rs 5 lakh, it added.

"As we get back to normal life amid social distancing, this product will surely benefit a large number of travelers, safeguarding them from any unforeseen circumstances. Further, the multi-trip, multi-mode makes this solution a convenient, cost effective and extremely appealing proposition for the frequent traveler," Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director at ICICI Lombard General Insurance said.

****************** Wipro collaborates with AWS to extend DevOps capabilities

*Wipro on Tuesday announced an expansion of its global strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the area of DevOps.

As a part of this alliance, both companies will collaborate to help global organisations leverage the benefits of automation, effective monitoring and rapid deployment leveraging DevOps, a statement said.

DevOps refers to a methodology that combines software development with IT operations.

Wipro's offering for end–to-end DevSecOps, Digital Rig, accelerates digital innovation and delivery through self-service while complying with federated and automated governance.

Delivered from the 'Wipro AWS Launch Pad' and aligned with Wipro's agile anywhere approach, Digital Rig supports new ways of working in the current COVID-19 environment leveraging AWS Cloud, the statement said.

****************** Roposo app crosses five cr downloads on Google Play Store

*Homegrown video-sharing social networking platform Roposo on Tuesday said its app has been downloaded over five crore times on the official Google Play Store.

"Proudly made in India and owned by Glance, the Roposo platform serves more than 5 billion video views a month in English and 10 Indian regional languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Arabic, Assamese, Odia, Urdu," a statement said.

Roposo was established by three IIT Delhi alumni – Mayank Bhangadia, Avinash Saxena and Kaushal Shubhank.

"Roposo is a product of Indian minds. Our team consists of members who come from various parts of India and understand the diversity that gives texture to our society. “The Roposo channels create a variety of themes around which different communities are formed and these communities use the same Roposo camera tools in interesting and unique ways to express themselves," Glance VP and co-founder of Roposo Mayank Bhangadia said.

