New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal and Vice Chairperson Swati Piramal on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu and discussed the CSR initiatives of the Piramal Foundation.

The President was presented with a book titled 'Doing Well & Doing Good' that features various initiatives of the foundation across the social sector ecosystem and their impact, the company said in a statement said.

The foundation has initiatives in primary healthcare, nutrition, water, and social sector ecosystems.

*** Bright Outdoor Media gets listed on BSE SME Platform * Asia's oldest stock exchange BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Friday announced the listing of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, taking the tally of such listed companies on the bourse to 428.

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd gets listed on BSE SME platform after successfully completing its public issue on March 17, the exchange said in a release.

The Mumbai-based company is engaged in the business of providing advertising services.

BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012.

