New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Business services provider Quess Corp has reported a reduction in a loss at Rs 58 crore for March 2021 quarter.

The company's loss stood at Rs 630 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Quess Corp said in a statement.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,005 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 2,995 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 74 crore in the financial year 2020-21 as against a loss of Rs 432 crore in the financial year 2019-20. Its revenue from operations was at Rs 10,837 crore in FY21 as against Rs 10,991 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The company has announced its first-ever dividend at Rs 7 per share.

Nucleus Q4 net profit dips 2.8 pc at Rs 27.35 cr

*IT company Nucleus Software Exports has reported a 2.8 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 27.35 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.14 crore for the same period a year ago, Nucleus Software said in a statement.

Its revenue from operations dropped 11.5 per cent to Rs 131.42 crore during the period under review from Rs 148.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 117.95 crore, while revenue was at Rs 553.09 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

“It was a challenging year but we were still able to maintain our revenues. We are seeing strong demand for our product offerings and believe that barring any unforeseen circumstances, we should do better this year," Nucleus Software MD Vishnu R Dusad said.

Online gamers develop strong analytical and life skills: AIGF study

*A large number of gamers feel that by regularly assessing the best way to win a game, they could develop strong analytical skills, according to a report by the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF).

The report, titled 'Online Gaming is a Life Skill', sought to understand which skills were considered 'life skills' by gamers, how gamers acquired such skills, whether the workplace effectively taught them such skills, and which of these skills could be learned through gaming.

About 76 per cent of respondents believed that by regularly assessing the best way to win a game, they could develop strong analytical skills. About 57 per cent of respondents said an individual could hone practical life skills with online games the same way they would through a whole day at the workplace.

Reflexes (65 per cent), and strategy and logic (68 per cent) were considered the top two skills, followed closely by determination (53 per cent) and understanding risk/return (52 per cent) and 46 per cent stated that memory was crucial.

Vedanta to launch mega green cover initiative * Vedanta on Friday said that it will launch a mega green cover initiative to commemorate World Environment Day on Saturday. As part of the Vedanta Cares Green Cover initiative, which will be virtually inaugurated by Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, the company's employees and business partners will be able to register on its microsite – the Vedanta Cares Plantation portal – to plant a sapling to celebrate their dear ones who have recovered from COVID-19, the company said in a statement. More than one million trees will be planted through the Vedanta Cares Green Cover initiative, which will be rolled out across the company's business locations. The company had planted around 1.2 lakh trees in 2020-21

