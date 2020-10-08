New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday said its unit Padget Electronics has received government nod under the PLI scheme.

"Padget Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has received approval from Government of India under Production Linked Incentive Scheme for manufacturing of Mobile Phones (Domestic Companies)," it said in a regulatory filing.

The government had on Tuesday announced clearing 16 proposals from domestic and international companies entailing investment of Rs 11,000 crore under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to manufacture mobile phones worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore over the next five years.

The companies include iPhone maker Apple's contract manufacturers Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron, apart from Samsung and Rising Star.

Domestic companies whose proposals have been approved include Lava, Bhagwati (Micromax), UTL Neolyncs and Optiemus.

"It is a moment of extreme joy and satisfaction for all of us at Dixon and Padget as everyone in this family has worked really hard towards this achievement. It is undeniably, a breakthrough for all of us and we are thankful to Government of India for providing such encouraging platform to Domestic manufacturing sector," Atul B Lall, managing director at Dixon Technologies (India), said. **** Flipkart Wholesale expands to Nagpur *

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of Walmart-owned Flipkart Group, on Thursday announced expansion of its operations to Nagpur.

As part of the launch in Nagpur, fashion retailers will get up to 10 per cent savings on the first transaction on Flipkart Wholesale and additional benefits on bulk purchases as well, a statement said.

Under this format, Flipkart Wholesale shall on-board fashion retailers and manufacturers in Nagpur through a digital process by leveraging Virtual Territory Relationship Executives, it added.

"We are excited to enter Nagpur with a completely virtual approach to help small businesses embrace digital transformation and also create new livelihood opportunities and boost the local economy.

"We hope that our contactless process for on-boarding partners will redefine the Indian retail environment amidst these challenging times and yield savings and boost growth for small businesses which are the backbone of our economy," Flipkart Wholesale Vice President Sandeep Karwa said.

Since its launch with the fashion category in September this year, Flipkart Wholesale has expanded in 16 cities and has engaged with over 10,000 resellers. It has enabled over one lakh listings for footwear and clothing for retailers. **** Infosys announces automated data science platform to support public health agencies *

Infosys Public Services, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys, has unveiled a public health insights platform.

The Infosys Health Insights Platform (IHIP) is an automated data science platform for public health agencies developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Couchbase and Knowi. It is part of the Infosys Cobalt's portfolio of 14,000 cloud assets, a statement said.

Built on AWS, this new platform will help agencies scale their analytics capabilities and turn massive amounts of data into valuable insights and actionable recommendations, it added.

IHIP enables public health agencies to aggregate, manage and analyse data in disparate formats and from multiple sources using advanced data science and artificial intelligence (AI).

The insights will lead to more robust decision- and policy-making, particularly when managing outbreaks like COVID-19, addressing the drug (and opioid) abuse crises, studying the impact of social determinants of health, and getting a clear view of the overall health (clinical, behavioral and mental) of populations, the statement said.

