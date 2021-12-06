New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Sanjiv Mehta, the chairman and managing director of Hindustan Unilever, will be the next president of the industry lobby Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) for FY22, succeeding the incumbent Uday Shankar.

He will be elected on December 18 at the 94th Annual General Meeting of the chamber, it said on Monday. Mehta is currently the senior vice president of the chamber.

Mehta is also a director on the board of Indian School of Business, member of the Breach Candy Hospital Trust and the South Asia advisory board of Harvard Business School and chairs Xynteo's 'Vikaasa', a coalition of top Indian and MNC companies.

*** *Deloitte India to open AI Institute

Financial consultancy firm Deloitte is opening a dedicated artificial intelligence institute to help build an ecosystem by integrating AI innovations and research for applications in various organisations in the country.

Deloitte AI Institute India, which will function online to begin with, will help organisations transform quickly with AI, said Romal Shetty, president for consulting at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.

Saurabh Kumar, partner at Deloitte India said the institute will form exclusive partnerships with some of the brightest minds in the AI ecosystem and going ahead the company will have an dedicated AI team along with domain and industry experts to drive stronger outcomes.

The first Deloitte AI Institute was launched in the US in June last year. Since then, it has been successfully launched in Canada, England, Germany, China, and Australia.

*** *Keka HR raises USD 1.6 mn through Recur Club

HR tech platform Keka HR on Monday said it has raised USD 1.6 million (about Rs 12 crore) non-dilutive growth capital through Recur Club, a new-age subscription-based financing platform.

Keka will use the funds for growth and customer acquisition by investing in marketing and sales, the company said in a statement.

"The promise of a subscription-based financing that doesn't dilute equity was a no brainer. With Recur Club we were able to close the transaction in a couple of days. Most importantly, we were able to raise funds without any collateral which generally makes it impossible for entrepreneurs to raise any money in early stages," Keka HR CEO Vijay Yalamanchili added.

