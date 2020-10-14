Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) State Bank of India on Wednesday said it celebrated Joy of Giving- Daan Utsav at its corporate centre in Mumbai where the bank's staff donated groceries, food items, stationeries, clothes and other essential items to Keshav Srushti, a city-based NGO.

A lorry filled with around 750 Kgs of food items and other essential items donated by SBI staff members was flagged-off by the bank's chairman Dinesh Khara, a release said.

The programme was held all across local head offices of SBI, the release said. *** *Bharti AXA Life Insurance launches new protection plan

Private life insurer Bharti AXA Life Insurance announced the launch of its new protection solution - Bharti AXA Life Premier Protect Plan – that offers life cover and various death benefit payout options.

The plan is a pure risk premium life insurance scheme which provides the policyholder with financial protection and security for his/her family's financial future at an affordable premium, a release said. *** *Fincare Small Finance Bank disburses first loan under PM SVA Nidhi scheme

Fincare Small Finance Bank (FSFB) on Wednesday said it has disbursed its first loan under the Prime Minister Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVA Nidhi) scheme.

The loan of Rs 10,000 was disbursed to Lakshmamma, a coconut seller in Bellandur, Bengaluru, a release said.

The scheme is aimed towards empowering and enabling the street vendors.

*** *Cello Group ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

Household product manufacturer Cello Group on Wednesday said it has roped in Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador.

The actor will be seen endorsing the brand's innovative range of products across social media platforms, Cello said in a statement.

“Cello is a value for money brand, and we want to showcase our diverse range of products across demographics. There is no other brand ambassador who has appeal across different age groups, everybody can relate to the persona of Amitabh Bachchan,” Cello Group Director Gaurav Rathod said.

