Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has partnered with CRIF High Mark, a credit bureau, for the launch of sector-based insight reports called 'Industry Spotlight'.

It will be a series of quarterly reports that will focus on the MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) and will provide data and trends on key industry sectors in each edition, a release said.

The report aims to analyse the credit landscape of the sector, understand borrower segments with its risk analysis and equip policymakers as well as the MSME players with the required trends and statistics for sectorals growth, it said.

The first edition of the report will present a deep-dive analysis into the Indian drugs and pharmaceutical industry.

OYO appoints Tejal Patil as senior legal advisor

*Hospitality firm OYO on Monday announced the appointment of Tejal Patil as senior legal advisor for India and South Asia.

With over 27 years of work experience, she joins OYO Hotels & Homes after a successful stint as the General Counsel of GE South Asia, OYO said in a statement.

Tejal will also be responsible for leading OYO's legal function in the region, which includes managing regulatory, contractual, and legal compliance for the company and Helping steer its strategic initiatives, disputes resolution, and providing senior management with actionable counsel on strategic business decisions and operational execution, it added.

