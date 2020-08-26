Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Sidbi on Thursday said it has launched a portal to increase the reach of the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) to help small businesses.

The 'Udaan' portal will help businesses get collateral-free loans and give them a 'provisional guarantee certificate' to avail loans, according to an official statement. *

* HSBC launches new payments platform for clients

* Foreign lender HSBC on Wednesday announced the launch of a new payments platform for clients.

'Omni Collect' will allow corporates to provide various payment options on a single platform, the lender said in a statement. It added that Advanced Travel Partners International is its first client to go live with it. *

* The Renal Project raises Rs 2.2 cr from international investors

* The Renal Project, a city-based chain of micro dialysis centres, has raised USD 300,000 or Rs 2.2 crore in funding from international angel investors.

The funds will be used for network expansion, and the chain is targeting to have 100 centres in western India in the next two years and take it to 1,000 over a decade, according to an official statement.

