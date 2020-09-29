New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Engineering firm Siemens on Tuesday said it has implemented 'state-of-the-art automation technologies' for the prestigious Atal Tunnel - one of the world's longest and highest-altitude tunnels.

The Atal Tunnel will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km. State-of-the-art technologies from Siemens will boost operational efficiency and safety at altitudes of 10,000 feet and above with climatic temperatures ranging between -15 to +20 Degrees Celsius, the company said.

Siemens' technologies provided electrification, automation and digitalisation solutions for local and remote monitoring, connectivity, lighting, ventilation, power distribution and fire safety systems within one of the world's longest and highest altitude tunnels.

* * * * * * * MakeMyTrip ties up with BluSmart to roll out e-vehicle service for airport transfer

* Electric mobility service provider BluSmart Mobility has joined hands with online travel portal MakeMyTrip to roll out e-vehicles for airport transfers, a release said on Tuesday.

The services will initially be available for customers in Delhi and Delhi-NCR region, the release said.

"We are excited to partner MakeMyTrip. It will now have an option to choose a clean mobility service (of BluSmart), which in these COVID times is ensuring the highest standards of sanitisation, for their airport travel needs in Delhi NCR.

"This partnership will accelerate the transition to electric mobility and contribute towards keeping the Delhi skies blue," BluSmart Mobility Founder and CEO Anmol Singh Jaggi.

