New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Travel technology startup Spotnana on Tuesday said it has raised USD 75 million (nearly Rs 600 crore) in a funding round led by Durable Capital Partners LP.

Existing investors Madrona Venture Group, Blank Ventures, ICONIQ Growth, and Mubadala Capital also participated in Series B round of funding, the company said in a statement.

The fresh fund will be used to accelerate hiring and drive faster adoption of its platform through which the company enables corporations, agencies, suppliers, and technology providers to personalise travel booking and lower operating costs, it added.

Spotnana said it has raised over USD 100 million in two years. It currently has over 200 people with majority working from its offices in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai.

*** Dynamic Cables shares to list on NSE tomorrow * Shares of Dynamic Cables will be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

Presently, the company shares are listed on BSE.

The Jaipur-based wire and cables manufacturer was listed on BSE SME Exchange through its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in December 2017 and migrated to main board on October 1, 2020.

In a filing to the BSE on Monday, Dynamic Cables said that the equity shares of the company will be listed and admitted to dealings on NSE from July 27 under symbol "DYCL".

*** Annapurna Swadisht files IPO papers with NSE Emerge * Annapurna Swadisht Ltd, a packaged snacks, food and beverage company, on Tuesday said it has filed draft papers with the NSE Emerge for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises the issue of 43.22 lakh equity shares through the book-building route and the company has appointed Corporate Capital Ventures as the lead manager for the issue, Annapurna Swadisht said in a statement.

Proceeds of the IPO will be used for funding the company's growth plans, including setting up additional manufacturing units in West Bengal and expanding the product range to eastern and north-eastern states in the country.

The company, which started operations in 2016, has two manufacturing facilities in West Bengal.

