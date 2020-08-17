Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Monday said it has partnered with social travel platform Tripoto to launch a microsite within the latter's website to keep Singapore in the minds of Indian audience, even as the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled outbound travel.

Although travel restrictions are still in place, it is important for destination brands to continue with engaging consumers creatively and staying connected, the board noted.

Over the last few years, STB has increasingly used digital marketing in destination promotion efforts, STB Regional Director – India, Middle East and South Asia, GB Srithar said in a statement.

* * * * * * SKILL MONKS ties up with 3 Fintech cos to provide flexi payment options * Integrated marketplace for training and skilling SKILL MONKS on Monday said it has entered into strategic partnership with three financing companies, including ZestMoney, Propelled and Credit Fair to provide flexible payment options.

This association provides flexible payment options to skill seekers to reduce financial strain while choosing quality training and skilling programmes, SKILL MONKS said in a statement.

Through skill financing option, skill seekers can avail collateral-free loan with 100 per cent online disbursals that can be paid in easy installments over a period of time.

“We are witnessing a surge of job opportunities in tech specific areas like Cyber Security, Data Science, AWS and Digital marketing, to name a few, but quality skilling programmes for these streams can be expensive. "This results in increased financial distress that limits skill seekers in choosing the right course at the right time. Therefore, partnerships like these are the need of the hour to not only fuel the growth of the Indian skilling and training sector but also allow aspiring learners to become valued contributors to society,” SKILL MONKS CEO and founder Rameswar Mandali said.

* * * * * * WoodenStreet spends Rs 7.4 cr to launch 2 stores in Kolkata, Kochi * Custom furniture startup WoodenStreet on Monday said it is expanding its markets to West Bengal and Kerala by launching two new experience stores with an investment of Rs 7.4 crore (USD 1 Million).

The company will also target the cities of Coimbatore and Mysuru to launch stores in the upcoming months.

The first-ever Kolkata store opens in the high-end residential area of Salt Lake, and in Kochi it will be at Edappally, the company said in a statement.

“We will continue its southward expansion by erecting multiple stores in the upcoming 12 to 18 months,” WoodenStreet CEO Lokendra Ranawat said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)