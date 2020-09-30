New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Edutech startup Sunstone Eduversity on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 24 crore led by Saama Capital.

The series A funding round also saw participation from Helion Advisors MD Ashish Gupta and Pankaj Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of PeopleStrong, a statement said.

Existing investors, Prime Venture Partners, Rajul Garg and Purvi Capital also participated in the round, it added.

The company will use the fresh capital to invest in its technology platform, hiring and curriculum as well as building its network of colleges across multiple cities, the statement said.

**** *FanPlay raises seed funding from Dheeraj Jain, Anupam Mittal and Core91 Fund

FanPlay, a Delhi-based real money gaming startup, on Wednesday said it has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round from Redcliffe's Dheeraj Jain, Anupam Mittal (founder of Shaadi.com), Core91 Fund and other marquee angel investors.

Founded by Bharat Gupta and Pritesh Kumar, FanPlay focusses on the social element of mobile games.

"Be it in the form of fantasy sports or mobile games, consumers are now looking for more and more immersive experience in content consumption. There's a third version of consumption that is catching up is the quick, easy and rewarding casual games," Bharat Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of FanPlay, said.

**** *Legal Salah raises USD 1 mn funding

Kolkata-based startup Legal Salah has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.3 crore) in seed funding led by I2I Capitals.

Set up in 2016, Legal Salah provides legal and tax related advice, services and assistance. The core team comprises CEO Subhash Jha, CFO Abhinit Kumar Singh, COO Sujit Jha and CPO Tausif Warsi.

"We will leverage funds in creating AI and ML enabled GST software which will speed up the GST filing process to under 5 minutes. In addition, we also plan to introduce our own accounting software for the existing clients," Jha said.

