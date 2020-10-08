Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Small finance lender Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) on Thursday said it has disbursed its first loan under the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVA Nidhi) scheme.

The loan amount of Rs 10,000, as mandated in the scheme was disbursed to Asha Ashok Valmiki, a vegetable vendor, the bank said in a release.

The complete process of sanctioning the loan and withdrawal was digital and hassle-free, it said.

* * * * * * * EarlySalary launches one-stop credit solution

*Consumer lending platform EarlySalary on Thursday said it has launched a one-stop credit solution to serve all the possible credit requirements of a salaried individual.

The solution-EarlySalary Credit Suite comprises products like instant loans and salary advances, personal loans with limits up to three years and free credit score feature, among others.

EarlySalary is a mobile app that offers salaried individuals products such as salary advances, instant loans, interest-free EMI options and a line of credit to shop.

