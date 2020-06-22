New Delhi, June 22 (PTI) Tata Starbucks on Monday introduced a new range of handcrafted cold beverages in one-litre value packs.

The beverages are handcrafted in store based on the order and are sealed right in front of our customers in one-litre bottles, which allow them to enjoy Starbucks experience in the comfort of their homes, said Tata Starbucks a JV between Tata Global Beverages Ltd and Starbucks Coffee of the US.

Commenting on this Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney said: “This is an exciting innovation and aligns closely with the rapidly evolving preferences of our customers. We are committed to new ways of engaging with our customers to offer comfort, value and exciting ways of enjoying their favourite Starbucks beverages and that much-needed quality time together with their family.”

***** McDonald's Ronald statues to sport masks * McDonald's India (West and South) on Monday said the statues of iconic mascot Ronald McDonald will now be seen sporting masks across its outlets to encourage more and more people to adopt safe practices to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Amidst the ongoing health crisis, McDonald's mascot Ronald McDonald is urging you to keep safe with a message - follow social distancing and wear a mask to keep yourself and everyone around you safe.

“Ronald is an icon that people and especially children love. We hope that Ronald wearing a mask will make a strong statement and encourage more and more people to follow these very important safety measures,” said McDonald's India (West and South) Director – Marketing and Communications Arvind RP.

***** Siemens Gamesa receives order from Innogy for 100 turbines

* Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on Monday said it has received a conditional order from Germany-based Innogy to supply 100 units of turbines for the 1,400 MW Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK.

"A conditional order has been received from Innogy to use 100 units of new Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine pending final investment decision, which is expected to be made in the first quarter of 2021," the company said in a statement. A conditional order is that which will only be executed or activated in the market if certain criteria are met. "In uncertain times, we are proud that Innogy is choosing machinery with a pedigree of being solid and reliable. As an economic recovery around the globe safely and slowly begins, we are confident that offshore wind power will strongly contribute to providing jobs and energy stability at attractive prices," Siemens Gamesa CEO Andreas Nauen said. PTI KRH PSK

