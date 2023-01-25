Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Teamlease Edtech on Wednesday said it has entered into a partnership with PeopleCert to impart vital business skills to companies and universities.

With this partnership, Teamlease Edtech aims to upskill the Indian workforce to meet high-speed growth in IT and industry, the company said in a statement.

"With the breakneck pace of growth in the IT industry, businesses are starved for talent, and there is a rush to hire the most skilled people. Corporates are demanding a skilled talent pool giving them scale and value that helps them to serve their customers, including the needs of international corporations," Teamlease Edtech Chief Operating Officer Jaideep Kewalramani said.

*** Privasapien raises Rs 8 crore * Privacytech startup Privasapien on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 8 crore in a funding round led by impact investor Omidyar Network India.

The company aims to focus on accelerating sales, research, product development and market expansion, as per a statement.

*** Lordsmed targets Rs 75 crore revenue through sale of its rapid antigen kits * Healthcare player Lordsmed on Wednesday said it is targeting a revenue of Rs 75 crore through the sale of its recently-certified rapid antigen kits to state-run facilities in the country.

The company has tied up with state-run drug manufacturer Hindustan Antibiotics for distribution of the same kits, a statement said.

The company has rapid antigen kits for detecting malaria, cardiovascular disease, hepatitis C virus.

