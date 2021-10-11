Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Salesforce development company Techila Global Services on Monday announced that it is planning to hire 1,000 professionals, especially skilled IT aspirants, in India over the next six months.

"We took this decision to expand the team by hiring 1,000 professionals to provide better services to the clients. With a bigger team, the company will have more brains working together to help our clients avail of all our services. This would help us achieve our core objectives and goals in the best way possible,” Techila Global Services founder and Chief Executive Officer Chitiz Agarwal said in a statement.

The company aims at increasing the personalisation of its services to cater to a broader client base and this recruitment rollout is expected to provide job opportunities to skilled and dedicated IT aspirants. **************** ForeignAdmits raises Rs 3.45 cr in seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures

*Bengaluru-based ed-tech start-up ForeignAdmits on Monday said it has raised Rs 3.45 crore in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The round also saw participation from well-known angels like RiDiK Technology from Singapore, Manoranjan Mohapatra, Kumar Siddhartha (CEO, Greytrix), Chandra Shekhar Sharma (HoD, Physics, Reliable Institute, Kota, A division of Allen), Sudhanshu Mishra, Sagar Gandhi, Mayank Sharma (India Head of Prodigy Finance), the company said in a statement.

The funds raised would primarily be used for product development and for team expansion, the statement added.

