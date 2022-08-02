Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Tuesday said it has supplied more than one lakh completely knocked down kits from its facility in Tamil Nadu to TVS Motor Company. TVS Supply Chain has a dedicated warehouse facility in Hosur. "To augment the global export capacity, this partnership drives the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly targeting zero defects by utilising technology and automation in a very cost-effective way", a statement said.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions said its technology-driven facility can cater to all the markets of TVS Motor Company in India and also overseas.

Also Read | IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 6432 Posts at ibps.in; Check Details Here.

*** Gateway Distriparks Q1 PAT rises 34 pc to Rs 58 crore * Inter-modal logistics firm Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) on Tuesday said it has reported a 34.04 per cent rise in profit after tax at Rs 58.44 crore for the quarter ended June.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 12 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India.

The company had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 43.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 4.1 per cent to Rs 347.22 crore in the quarter from Rs 332.25 crore in Q1FY22.

Container cargo volumes increased 4.35 per cent to 178,659 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) in the quarter as compared to 171,211 TEUS in the year-ago period.

The growth could have been higher but it was impacted due to lockdowns in China, disrupting the supply chain worldwide and affecting the trade, the company said, adding that GDL is also looking actively to expand into more rail-linked Inland Container Depots (ICDs) in North India.

*** Snowman Logistics PAT at Rs 1.89 crore in June qtr * Snowman Logistics Ltd reported a profit after tax of Rs 1.89 crore for June quarter.

The PAT stood at Rs 60 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue during the previous quarter was up 31 per cent at Rs 87.29 crore as against Rs 66.06 crore in June quarter last year, the company said.

With improvement in pricing and growing demand, the company has been generating very healthy cash flows, it said.

*** WardWizard Innovations & Mobility sells 2,458 electric two-wheeler vehicles in June * Gujarat-based electric vehicle maker WardWizard Innovations & Mobility on Tuesday said it clocked sales of 2,458 units of electric two-wheelers in June.

The company had reported sales of 945 vehicles in the corresponding month last year, it said. PTI VIJ IAS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)