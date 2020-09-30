New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Ride hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it has partnered with HelpAge India for providing 1,000 free rides a month across 12 Indian cities.

These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai, a statement said.

Also Read | Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended, IT Department Extends Date for Filing Returns Till November 30, 2020.

Uber will provide these free rides from October to December 2020, while ensuring maximum safety for the underprivileged elderly so that they can access healthcare, rescue, and other relief measures, it added.

Also Read | Retail Inflation for Industrial Workers Eases to 5.63% in August.

**** Codeyoung raises seed funding led by Guild Capital

*Codeyoung, a Bengaluru-based start-up that provides live online coding classes to K12 students, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round of funding led by US-based VC firm Guild Capital.

Founded by Shailendra Dhakad and Rupika Taneja, Codeyoung offers coding courses to K12 students between 5-16 years of age.

"...we have more than 15,000 kids globally enrolled in our various programmes. The funding will help us in reaching out to more students and launching more programmes aligned with our vision," Taneja said.

The raised funds will be used to scale up in international markets as well as strengthen academics research, technology and product teams, the statement said.

**** Google Cloud, TechGig's programme on cloud skilling extended till year-end

*TechGig and Google Cloud on Wednesday said they have extended their cloud learning programme - Cloud DevJam - till the end of 2020.

Cloud DevJam, a free-to-register upskilling programme was launched in May 2020 to help IT professionals learn cloud computing and has onboarded more than 65,768 active learners in a span of three months, a statement said.

At Cloud DevJam, the learning journey is broken down into different milestones, using a combination of activities like webinars, hands-on labs, contests, hackathons to help one grasp the cloud concepts.

"With the extension till December 2020, the Cloud DevJam programme now delves deeper into more specific learning such as Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine, Data Warehouse modernisation with BigQuery, and migrating to Google Cloud," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)