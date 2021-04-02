New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Value fashion and lifestyle products retailer V-Mart Retail Ltd on Friday said it has opened six new stores as part of the expansion of its sales network.

"The Company has opened six new stores, four stores in the state of Uttar Pradesh, one store in the state of Bihar and one store in the state of Rajasthan," V-Mart Retail said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the total number of stores now stands at 279 as on March 31, 2021, it added.

V-Mart Retail had recently raised funds from the market through the QIP route for its expansion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)